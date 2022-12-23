Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Major Shareholder Purchases $87,788.00 in Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Hc Sponsor Llc acquired 21,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,788.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.64. Hyperfine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $16.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 1,479.40%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Analysts predict that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

