IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CFO Sells $43,331.34 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $43,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,891 shares in the company, valued at $586,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Misbah Tahir also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Misbah Tahir sold 3,801 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $76,020.00.
IGM Biosciences Stock Down 9.9 %
NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $16.81 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.
Several equities research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
