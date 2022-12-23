Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $103.38 on Monday. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.35 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect that Innospec will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Innospec

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innospec by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.