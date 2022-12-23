Insider Buying: Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. 79,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

