Insider Buying: Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Major Shareholder Purchases $55,253.70 in Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Hc Sponsor Llc acquired 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $55,253.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HYPR stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Hyperfine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $16.61.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 1,479.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYPR. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the third quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at $2,042,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

