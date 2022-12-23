Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £150.96 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Paul Boote purchased 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 888 ($10.79) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($183.38).

On Monday, November 21st, Paul Boote bought 16 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 956 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £152.96 ($185.81).

LON:PNN opened at GBX 882 ($10.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,900.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 897.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 934.31. Pennon Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 735 ($8.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,198 ($14.55).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.36) to GBX 880 ($10.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.79) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.76) to GBX 975 ($11.84) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.37).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

