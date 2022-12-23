Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Acquires $14,384.44 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 7,339 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $14,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,248.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, December 19th, Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 25,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

