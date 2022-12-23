Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $19,052.28 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 234 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $19,052.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,621.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ambarella Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $220.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 107.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.