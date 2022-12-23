Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Sells 3,459 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,459 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,964.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 256,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,685.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ChargePoint Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 9,140,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.57. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.