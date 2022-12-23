Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Sells 3,459 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,459 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,964.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 256,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,685.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 9,140,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.57. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after buying an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after buying an additional 367,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 43.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after buying an additional 688,376 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

