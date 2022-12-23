Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CFO Sells $22,129.80 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $22,129.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $67.70 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Jack in the Box by 84.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

