Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $19.47 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 162.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). RadNet had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.17 million. On average, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RadNet by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

