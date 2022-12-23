Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 1,034 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 24th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $98,073.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $129.44. 5,780,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,689,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $260.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

