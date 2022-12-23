Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.07. 6,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 61,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 78,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 67,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

