Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $1,140,569. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 98.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

