International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $669.92

Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.92 ($8.14) and traded as high as GBX 728.55 ($8.85). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 726 ($8.82), with a volume of 50,358 shares changing hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 677.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 670.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £296.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

International Biotechnology Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is -0.33%.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.