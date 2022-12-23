International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.90. 857,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,383. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $151.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

