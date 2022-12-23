Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,358 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.83% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 344,195 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $11,557,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 134.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 153,867 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 356,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 107,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000.

PPA stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

