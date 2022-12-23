Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ballast Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

