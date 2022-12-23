Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,572,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.41 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48.

