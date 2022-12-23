Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.07 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 2.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 27.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $203.14 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.02. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.