Investors Purchase High Volume of AngloGold Ashanti Put Options (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,291 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average volume of 2,140 put options.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE AU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. 64,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $26.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
