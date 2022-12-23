Investors Purchase High Volume of AngloGold Ashanti Put Options (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,291 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average volume of 2,140 put options.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. 64,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 20.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,020,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 171,152 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after purchasing an additional 352,369 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 170,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.