Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.20

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and traded as low as $22.20. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 201 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $173.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.06.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank ( OTCMKTS:ISBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

