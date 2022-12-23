Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.20

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and traded as low as $22.20. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 201 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Isabella Bank Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $173.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.06.
About Isabella Bank
Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.
Read More
