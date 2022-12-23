iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Lowered by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after acquiring an additional 163,661 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.79. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $155.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

