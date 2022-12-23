iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Lifted by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,702. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.