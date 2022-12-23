iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC opened at $37.96 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

