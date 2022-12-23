iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) is SimpliFi Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

SimpliFi Inc. lowered its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 15.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned about 3.91% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQDH. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,439,000 after buying an additional 814,597 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 321,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after buying an additional 260,466 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 377.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 239,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,450,000 after buying an additional 216,098 shares during the period.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQDH opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.37 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.