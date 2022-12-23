iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 484,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 178,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 159,791 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.83. 483,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,538,942. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

