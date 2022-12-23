iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 942,921 shares.The stock last traded at $32.87 and had previously closed at $33.14.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI France ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 118,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 80,325 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,081,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,455,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 52,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

