iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF makes up about 3.0% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 903,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EZA traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $43.05. 1,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,034. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

