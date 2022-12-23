iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.99. 4,301,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38.

