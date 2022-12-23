iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Boosted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 1.6% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 27,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,742. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.