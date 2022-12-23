iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,153,737 shares.The stock last traded at $208.37 and had previously closed at $209.41.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

