iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Corundum Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.60. The company had a trading volume of 79,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,762. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

