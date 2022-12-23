iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 5.3% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $240.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.43.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

