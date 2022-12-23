iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 58,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,235,139 shares.The stock last traded at $144.18 and had previously closed at $143.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

