iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.37. 1,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

