iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after buying an additional 126,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,991,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.