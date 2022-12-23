iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 409.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 210,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $94.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,172. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

