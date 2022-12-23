iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,664 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $106.97. 51,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

