iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.07. 38,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,083. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

