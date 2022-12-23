iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) is WJ Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IYK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $203.44. The company had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,379. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.43.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

