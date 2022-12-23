iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,202 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $416,407,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,407 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,306,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30.

