Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Stock Price Down 4%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43. 3,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 93,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Itafos from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Itafos alerts:

Itafos Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$269.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.16.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.