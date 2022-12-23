Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.