Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.60-$7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $119.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.25.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

