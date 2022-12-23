JasmyCoin (JASMY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $145.00 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $145.00 million and $12.41 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $885.79 or 0.05258153 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498630 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.00 or 0.29544047 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.