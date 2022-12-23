JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Down 1.6%

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €17.36 ($18.47) and last traded at €17.43 ($18.54). 93,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.71 ($18.84).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €20.40 ($21.70) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($13.30) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.10 ($16.06) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

JCDecaux Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.20.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

