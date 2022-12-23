Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NYSE NKE opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.66. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

