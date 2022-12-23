JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €62.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.8 %

SHL stock opened at €45.65 ($48.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 12 month high of €67.44 ($71.74).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

