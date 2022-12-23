Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,737.40 ($21.11) and last traded at GBX 1,728.60 ($21.00). Approximately 11,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 149,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,684.20 ($20.46).

JET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,913 ($23.24) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($51.51) to GBX 3,620 ($43.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.72) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.38) to GBX 3,300 ($40.09) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,500 ($18.22) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,729.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,539.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

